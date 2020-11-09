Want to ride round Badminton? Good news for pony-mad 90s kids as Equestriad is reborn

The wishes of horsey kids of the 1990s have finally been answered as cult computer game Equestriad 2001 receives a 2020 makeover.

Nearly 20 years (feel old now?) since the 2001 game launched on computers, PlayStation and into the lives of pony-mad children (and their long-suffering parents), a leading Australian mobile games publisher has created a brand new version — Equestriad World Tour.

The aim of the game is simple — look after your horse (or stable of horses) and make it through the qualifying competitions to compete on the world stage at Badminton, Burghley, Kentucky and Adelaide against other leading five-star combinations.

The free to play game (with in-app purchases — watch out for those) has been created by GoGallop Studios to be played on mobile phones. It combines some of the horse care aspects reminiscent of Mary King’s Riding Star (another 1990s kid favourite) with the eventing world domination side to Equestriad 2001.

If the trailer is anything to go by, it has a very similar look and feel to the 2001 classic. Nicole Brown and Spencer Sturmey join Lucinda Green and Mary King on the commentary team, while Mike Etherington-Smith, Mark Phillips and Ian Stark also have input.

While it is a truth universally acknowledged that any child who played the 2001 game can recall their chosen players 20 years later (Lucinda Green/Regal Realm, obviously) but possibly not what they went into the kitchen for 10 minutes ago, there’s now a whole new “cast” of stars to choose from.

You can create your own character, plus Piggy March (Vanir Kamira), Michael Jung (La Biosthetique-Sam FBW), Alex Hua Tian (PSH Convivial), Oliver Townend (Cooley Master Class) and Ingrid Klimke (SAP Hale Bob Old) are just a few of the pro combinations on offer.

“Equestriad World Tour is the culmination of more than two decades of experience in developing games for equestrian fans and we are delighted to be bringing this game to a global audience.” said Craig Laughton, chief executive at GoGallop Studios.

“With many real-world licences, we’re giving fans the detailed immersive gameplay experience they’ve been crying out for, all available to play any time, anywhere.”

Let the games begin…

