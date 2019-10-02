End of the road for racecourse where AP McCoy made history

Towcester racecourse has officially closed its doors for good just over a year after it went into administration.

The Northamptonshire course, where Sir AP McCoy rode his 4,000th winner in November 2013, has sold all its future fixtures.

Administrators were called in on 29 August 2018 and more than 130 staff lost their jobs.

There had been hopes a way for racing to continue may be found, but it was confirmed today that this has not happened.

The British Horseracing Authority (BHA) has been liasing with the racecourse’s new owners, Fermor Land LLP, since late 2018. The company has decided to sell Towcesters’ fixtures to the Arena Racing Company (ARC).

A statement from the BHA said the sale has been ratified by its board and the authority will now work with ARC to re-distribute Towcester’s National Hunt fixtures.

“We are saddened to see the closure of Towcester, a popular racecourse which will undoubtedly have created fond memories for many racing fans and participants,” said the BHA’s chief operating officer, Richard Wayman.

“We had hoped, following the course going into administration in August 2018, that the new owners might find a solution which allowed for racing to resume at Towcester, and it is disappointing that has not proved possible.

“The BHA will now work with ARC to find the most suitable venues for the 10 fixtures involved, which will all remain over jumps.”

Mr Wayman added: “From championship racing to grassroots, jump racing is a huge asset to British sport, with a growing base of loyal and knowledgeable supporters.

“The general outlook is a positive one and we will continue to work with parties across the industry to ensure that jump racing in Britain goes from strength to strength in the future.”

