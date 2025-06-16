‘Emotional goodbye’ to elderly RDA pony who was a ‘best friend’ to many





Tributes have been paid to a long-standing Riding for the Disabled Association (RDA) pony who was a “best friend” to many.

Bank Farm RDA group in Cheshire said an “emotional goodbye” to beloved 23-year-old Bella, who was put down on 10 June owing to ongoing health concerns.

Bella had been with the centre for 14 years, and had been on loan to RDA volunteer Denise Voon for the last 12 months for her son who has autism.

“The RDA community has been wonderful for my 14-year-old son, and because he was getting so much from riding, we were lucky enough to loan Bella so he could do more riding outside his sessions,” Denise told H&H.

“They were a great team. He doesn’t talk an awful lot but sometimes you would hear him talking to Bella and it was just lovely. When he is riding, that’s when I or some of the other volunteers have the best conversations with him.”

Denise said everyone at the centre is heartbroken.

“She was my son’s best friend. She gave confidence to children and taught so many to ride or just to be able to interact with ponies. She was just wonderful,” said Denise.

“It was horrible that we had to make the decision, but it was the right thing. All the ponies are big parts of the family, and especially with Bella having been here so long, she was part of the furniture and now she’s not, and it’s just heartbreaking.”

A new arrival

Bank Farm RDA has a new pony, 14-year-old Fell gelding Hero, arriving next week and the centre is raising money to help cover his cost. Hero has been an RDA pony at Church Farm Equestrian and Pony Club Accessibility Mark Centre in Bristol.

“It sounds corny but I’m hoping Hero will sort of help heal some of the sadness. He’s going to make such an impact on our stables and we’re really looking forward to welcoming him,” said Denise.

“Finding the right RDA pony is no small task, and we’re limited as a centre as to what we can do by the number of ponies. We know it’s difficult with the cost of living and everything, but if anybody could give even just £2 it would make such a difference to what we’re trying to do. We’re really hoping people can share our JustGiving page and help us raise awareness of what we do.”

