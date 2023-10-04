‘I didn’t want to let him down’: Dales pony gives rider first-ever HOYS victory after 25 years of trying





After 25 years of competing at the Horse of the Year Show (HOYS), Emma Hodge (nee Lucas) finally got to ride the centre line as she reigned in the National Pony Society/Baileys Horse Feeds M&M ridden Dales pony of the year final. Her ride was Brooke Harvey’s well-mannered Langrigg Thomas, who was also winning the final for the first time in his career.

By Worsley Viking, the 11-year-old gelding is based with Brooke’s uncle, leading producer John Harvey, and this was the second time Emma has ridden him at the NEC.

“We bought him from Sarah Parker last year as a pony to get Brooke into the ring,” said Emma. “Brooke only took up riding during lockdown. Sarah rang us and said that Thomas was the right horse for the job. He’s possibly the best pony we’ve ever owned. To ride he’s a machine and while he can be a little grumpy in the stable, he is just so easy. Today, I was nervous before going into the ring; he’s so perfect that I didn’t want to let him down.”

This season, Thomas and Emma qualified for HOYS at Stoneleigh Horse Show. They also finished second at Royal Windsor and they were Royal International (RIHS) champions at BSPS Area 5. He also won the RIHS young riders final with Ellis Taverner Burns in the saddle.

“I’ve been coming to HOYS for 25 years and I’ve never managed to win it,” said Emma, who got married last week.

