



Thrilling national eventing champs in new home

It was Tim Price who won the British open (11 August), riding Joe and Alex Giannamore’s Vitali, at the British Championships’ new home at the NAF Five Star Hartpury International Horse Trials. The New Zealander clocked up just 1.2 time-faults, making his cross-country round the fastest time of the day.

But it was Emily King who was crowned British national champion, being the highest-placed Brit in second on her own, Philippe Brivois and the Valmy Biats Syndicate’s Valmy Biats. Emily’s mother Mary took this title in 1990, 1991, 1996 and 2007.

It was a tough battle, with 0.4 of a penalty separating the top three after dressage, and Olympic reserves Kitty King and Vendredi Biats adding just 8.4 cross-country time-faults to a dressage of 20.4 to finish third.

Speaking of Kitty King and Vendredi Biats, the 15-year-old, owned by Diana Bown, Samantha Wilson, Sally Lloyd-Baker and John Eyre, is being aimed at Maryland 5 Star this October. Kitty said: “I’ve raised half of the funds to take him there, I’ve just got to raise the other half now. I’m hoping to raise the rest by offering someone to ‘adopt’ him for the week, so they will get the full owner experience at the event, but without being named as an owner.”

