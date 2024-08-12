{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
Emily King’s crowning triumph, what’s next for Kitty King’s Olympic reserve, plus other things the horse world is talking about

    • Thrilling national eventing champs in new home

    It was Tim Price who won the British open (11 August), riding Joe and Alex Giannamore’s Vitali, at the British Championships’ new home at the NAF Five Star Hartpury International Horse Trials. The New Zealander clocked up just 1.2 time-faults, making his cross-country round the fastest time of the day.

    But it was Emily King who was crowned British national champion, being the highest-placed Brit in second on her own, Philippe Brivois and the Valmy Biats Syndicate’s Valmy Biats. Emily’s mother Mary took this title in 1990, 1991, 1996 and 2007.

    It was a tough battle, with 0.4 of a penalty separating the top three after dressage, and Olympic reserves Kitty King and Vendredi Biats adding just 8.4 cross-country time-faults to a dressage of 20.4 to finish third.

    Read the full story, including how Zara Tindall got on

    New idea to fund top horse at five-star

    Speaking of Kitty King and Vendredi Biats, the 15-year-old, owned by Diana Bown, Samantha Wilson, Sally Lloyd-Baker and John Eyre, is being aimed at Maryland 5 Star this October. Kitty said: “I’ve raised half of the funds to take him there, I’ve just got to raise the other half now. I’m hoping to raise the rest by offering someone to ‘adopt’ him for the week, so they will get the full owner experience at the event, but without being named as an owner.”

    Bramham Horse Trials results – Kitty King and Vendredi Biats

    Kitty King is looking for someone to “adopt” the super talented Vendredi Biats for a week to help fund a trip to Maryland 5 Star

    When we win the lottery, we will be buying….

    This absolutely stunning home, complete with indoor and outdoor arenas, 21 stables, 30 acres and more, on a quiet country lane on the edge of beautiful Morpeth.

    Take a look around

