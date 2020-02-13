Emaciated young mare dumped dead in country lane **Warning: very upsetting image**

An emaciated young mare found dead and dumped on a country lane, probably dragged from a vehicle by a rope, is the second such case found in as many weeks.

The RSPCA is appealing for information after the mare was discovered by passers-by at New Pasture Lane, Dunmow, Essex, today (13 February).

**Warning: very upsetting image**

“The horse looks to be in poor body condition with her hips and spine protruding, and we suspect she is only a couple of years old,” said RSPCA inspector Adam Jones.

“Looking at her body I believe she may have been dead for a few days, though she was only found this morning. We suspect her body was driven to the location on a trailer or truck, and rope we found nearby suggests whoever dumped her tied the rope from her legs to the nearby farm gate and drove away, dragging her out of the vehicle on to the floor.”

Mr Jones said it is “incredibly sad” to think someone not only let the mare get into such a poor state of health, but then dumped her for somebody else to deal with.

“It’s hugely irresponsible,” he said.

“I’m keen to find out more about this poor pony – how her body came to be dumped here, and who owns her and allowed her to get into such a poor state.”

Article continued below…

This follows a dead mare who was discovered dumped with her legs tied together on 1 February in Buckinghamshire, and a seriously ill mare found abandoned in Surrey on 19 January, who later had to be put down, as previously reported by H&H.

“Sadly, it’s not uncommon for the RSPCA and other equine welfare charities to be called about gravely ill, abandoned horses, and dumped dead horses,” added an RSPCA spokesman.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the charity in complete confidence on the appeal line 0300 123 8018.

