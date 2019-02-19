Emaciated dumped filly died less than 24 hours after rescue *warning: distressing image*

A filly who was dumped emaciated, cold and in shock by the roadside died less than 24 hours after she was taken into the care of a welfare charity.

Last Thursday (14 February) members of the public saw a white van towing a sheep trailer on Ricketts Lane, Blidworth, Nottinghamshire. The vehicle is said to have stopped, then driven away at speed, after which the witnesses went to investigate.

“They found a black and white filly who had been dumped and left to die on the side of the road,” said a spokesman for Help for Horses (HFH).

“Over the past few years, HFH has been involved in many different types of cases from neglect to abandonment and welfare issues, but this was a truly shocking case.

“The horse was extremely emaciated, cold, and in shock; surprisingly the little filly was still alive but was unable to stand for any length of time as she was so weak.”

The filly had to be carried into a trailer and was then taken to a place of safety for treatment.

“She was given intensive nursing, a warm stable and veterinary care but despite all best efforts, tragically died the following day,” the spokesman said.

“Help For Horses is appealing for any information that could lead to a successful prosecution and conviction of those who are responsible for such a despicable act of animal cruelty.”

Charity chairman Janice Dixon told H&H the filly was suffering from chronic malnutrition, was scouring and is thought to have had other internal issues.

“She’d gone too far to be saved,” she said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident reference number 725-14022019.

