Eliminations for wrongly fitted bits, a first look at the Badminton course and other things the horse world is talking about

Riders are reminded to check – and double-check – their tack after a raft of competitors were eliminated for having their horses’ bits on incorrectly at the Winter Dressage Championships. By Saturday (22 April) evening, seven competitors at Hartpury for the NAF Five Star Winter Dressage Championships and Petplan Equine Area Festival finals had been eliminated.

A first look

With just over a week to go till the action kicks off at Badminton Horse Trials, presented by Mars Equestrian, we bring you a sneaky preview of the obstacles horses and riders will be tackling on cross-country day (7 May). Horse & Hound sent 2019 Badminton winner Piggy March on a mission to Gloucestershire to review Eric Winter’s track. You can read her thoughts on every fence in this week’s magazine (dated 27 April).

An incredible score

British Olympic rider Gemma Stevens had a good weekend at Horseheath. Gemma won three BE100 sections at Horseheath on her dressage marks – taking one on a finishing score of 9.8.

Gemma won section G on Chris Stone’s Chilli Morning IV, a clone of Chilli Morning, on 23, and section I on Mr Stone and Chris and Clare Mathias’s Chilli’s Jester, a son of Chilli Morning, on 27.3. She also won section H on Cooley Park Muze, jumping double clear to finish on an incredible 9.8 dressage score at his second ever event.

