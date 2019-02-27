€500,000 prize fund up for grabs in Windsor grand prix

The prize fund at the Royal Windsor Horse Show Rolex grand prix has been increased to €500,000 (£428,500) this year, a hike of £85,700 from 2018.

The culmination of the showjumping action at this year’s event, which runs from 8 to 12 May, is set to be “something special”, former world number one Scott Brash believes, with the record-breaking prize on offer.

“Royal Windsor Horse Show is set to become the UK’s richest show for competitors,” a spokesman for the show said. “Showcasing a star-studded line-up in its spectacular setting, the increased prize fund and new additions to the event reaffirm its prominence in the global equestrian calendar and popularity among fans.”

The prize boost brings the total cash on offer at the show to €875,000 (£749,850), and organisers believe the “heightened status of competition is expected to draw in the world’s best horse and rider combinations in showjumping to date”.

Scott, who will be aiming to beat 2018 grand prix champion Steve Guerdat to the prize this year, said: “Royal Windsor is like no other show; it’s set in one of the most spectacular outdoor settings and attracts an incredibly knowledgeable and informed showjumping crowd.

“Having such a strong line-up of world-class competitors each year really reflects the show’s growth and importance. I believe spectators will be in for something special this year and I really look forward to competing.”

The CSI5* showjumping starts on 10 May, while CDI4* dressage runs on 9 and 10 May. The show also features carriage driving, endurance and more than 120 showing classes.

New to the show this year are the Pony Club dressage championships and the under-25 showjumping competition, on 10 and 12 May respectively, while The Pageant 2019, a 90-minute “musical feat of entertainment” will celebrate the 200th anniversary of Queen Victoria’s birth, on 9, 10 and 11 May.

