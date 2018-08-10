Britain has qualified for the Longines FEI Jumping Nations Cup Finals in Barcelona in October. Team GBR finished sixth in the final leg, the Aga Khan at the Stena Line Dublin Horse Show, this afternoon (Friday, 10 August) to secure a spot at the final.

Holly Smith was Britain’s star performer riding Hearts Destiny, delivering a four-fault first round and then a clear in the second barrage. William Funnell and Billy Buckingham also put in a crucial second-round clear, albeit with one time-fault.

Amanda Derbyshire contributed in both rounds with eight and four faults on Roulette BH, while Alexandra Thornton’s first-round four faults on Cornetto K proved valuable.

Britain finished sixth of the 10 teams in Europe division 1. The top seven teams qualify for the final — the other teams who have made the cut are Belgium, Ireland, Switzerland, France, the Netherlands and Sweden.

Mexico scored its first win in the Aga Khan today, finishing on its first-round total of eight faults. Patricio Pabel (Babel) led the way with a double clear, while Eugenio Garza Perez (Victer Finn DH Z) and Enrique Gonzalez (Chacna) both delivered second-round clears. Federico Fernandez (Landpeter Do Feroleto) had four faults at each attempt, with his score counting for the team in the first round.

“I’ve been doing the sport a long time and I don’t think I’ve ever had a win like this, with a team like this, in front of a crowd like this, at a show like this,” said Enrique, emphasising how knowledgable the Dublin spectators are. “It’s a real horse show and I don’t think all the other shows should be called horse shows.”

Ireland tied for second place with Italy and France, with all three teams finishing on 12 faults.

It was a disappointing finish for the home side as they had led after round one on a zero score. But things did not go their way in round two, with Shane Sweetham (Main Road), Paul O’Shea (Skara Glen’s Machu Picchu) and Cameron Hanely (Quirex) all having four faults and Mark McAuley eliminated after Utchan De Belheme had two refusals.

“Congratulations to the Mexicans — they were the better team on the day,” said Mark.

Four pairs jumped a double clear in the Nations Cup today — Mexico’s Patricio Pabel (Babel), Italy’s Luca Marziani (Tokyo Du Soleil), France’s Alexandra Francart (Volnay Du Boisdeville) and the USA’s Laura Kraut (Zeremonie).

