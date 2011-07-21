Drink-driving pensioner, who killed horses, banned for two years

A drink-driving pensioner who killed two horses and injured both of their riders in a crash has been fined and banned from driving for two years.

Mr Harold Birtwhistle, 70, of Rectory Lane in Standish, near Wigan, was two and a half times the drink-drive limit when the crash happened on 1 July.

Carl Bevan, from Shap, suffered chest, leg and head injuries and was airlifted to the Cumberland Infirmary, Carlisle. Ellen Dodd, from Gaisgill, was taken to hospital with minor knee injuries.

Both Mo and Ollie, who were owned by Mr Bevan, a former North West Driving Club chairman, died at the scene from injuries caused by the Jaguar X-Type.

The accident occurred at the sliproad of junction 39 of the M6 when the car hit both horses at the crossroads throwing them into the air.

Mr Birtwhistle was ordered to pay £900 in fines, £85 court costs and a £15 surcharge. He was also fined £300 for driving without due care and attention alongside his two-year ban.