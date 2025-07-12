



A rider who founded an annual charity show in memory of her mother has raised more than £22,000 to support the work of Parkinson’s UK.

Clare Watts told H&H she is “overwhelmed” with the amount raised for the charity each year and that a key part of the show at Whitlake Farm in Devon is also to raise awareness of Parkinson’s disease.

Clare’s mother Marjorie Vale was diagnosed with the neurodegenerative condition in 2008 and died in 2016. The following year, Clare decided that she would like to raise money for Parkinson’s UK, which had provided care and support for her mother.

With the help of Clare’s husband Andy, and a team of volunteers, Whitlake Farm held its first charity dressage show in 2017.

“With a few arena sponsors and competitors we raised £1,100, which we were delighted with and we decided to make it an annual event,” she said.

“For the last five years, we have had a theme and encouraged fancy dress, with the idea of putting the fun into dressage and encouraging people to give dressage a go.

“The event has grown into a really great fun day for competitors and spectators. We have a great team of volunteers, including the judges who give us their time.”

In 2018, Clare’s son Tristan donated the Marjorie Vale Challenge Cup, which is awarded to the competitor with the highest score of the day. Tim Cutler, who rode his first dressage test at the 2024 show, was this year’s winner.

The 2025 theme was Hollywood, and the show welcomed new faces as well as many of those who have been attending since the start, who come to help even if they are not riding.

“This year we raised £3,610 and since we started – obviously there was no event during Covid – we have now raised a total of £22,540 for Parkinson’s UK. But most importantly the advances in medication and treatments for Parkinson’s since we started have been amazing,” said Clare. “We feel our role is not only to raise money for Parkinson’s UK but also to raise awareness.”

She added: “I am always overwhelmed by how much we make, although we do work very hard to gain sponsors and good raffle prizes, plus promoting the event and arranging a team of volunteers, including the judges.

“My husband and I, while we moan like crazy about the hard work in the build-up, we always have a fabulous day, chatting and laughing with all the guests and competitors. My friend and loyal supporter from the beginning runs the cafe. At the end of the day, once we’ve tidied up and sorted my horses out, the three of us sit down with a glass of champagne and count the money, so we can post on Facebook that night how much we’ve raised.

“I know how much it would have meant to my mum, and how much it still means to Parkinson’s UK as a charity.”

