Donkeys abandoned as owners flee severe flooding

A British charity has sent funds to a flood-hit region of India to help care for working donkeys abandoned when their owners evacuated the area.

The Donkey Sanctuary has sent £5,000 to the Donkey Sanctuary Welfare Association (DSWA), an Indian not-for-profit organisation who are providing assistance to suffering donkeys in in disaster-struck Sangli and Kolhapur.

Incessant rains in late July and August have caused widespread flooding, with recent reports suggesting 150,000 people have been evacuated, with hundreds of donkeys left behind to fend for themselves.

One of the worst hit areas is Vishnughat, located on the bank of the Krishna River which has risen to unprecedented levels. The DWSA reported that in this area alone, scores of donkeys have been declared missing.

A further 150 donkeys are unaccounted for in Krupamai, Subash Nagar, Shamrao and Ghandi Chowk.

“The flooding in India means that potentially thousands of donkeys are suffering and so with the help of DSWA we are able to reach the animals in greatest need, as quickly as possible. Donkeys in India allow thousands of people to earn a living and so helping to rescue these animals will help the affected communities to start rebuilding their lives,” Ceris Turner-Bailes, interim programmes director for The Donkey Sanctuary said.

The DWSA have been asked by the District Animal Husbandry Department to collect data on the number of animal casualties throughout the region. They are also working with humanitarian organisations to map out the flooded areas and identify both human and animal health and welfare issues.

The charity have also been providing veterinary treatment, feed and mineral supplements to hundreds of donkeys suffering in the affected areas.

Madhu Kapoor, chairman of the DSWA said: “Due to the number of donkeys affected, the situation warrants an emergency response which we would be unable to do without the support of the Donkey Sanctuary. The funds we have received will allow us to provide shelter, food, water and medicines to the donkeys that need it the most.”

The Donkey Sanctuary has said it remains in contact with the DWSA and will provide more funding if needed.

