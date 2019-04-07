‘Devastating’ loss of much-loved Royal International-winning Welsh cob

Welsh pony and cob breeder Dawn Groom of the Dorney Row Stud has announced the passing of her top Welsh section D stallion Aleanto Bon A Parte, at the age of eight.

A Royal Welsh youngstock champion as a three-year-old, the chestnut was known for his ridden partnership with native producer Aimee Devane, who rode him for the duration of his successful career.

The stallion, who was by Menai Sparkling Magic, first turned heads under saddle during 2016, when his novice finals at the NPS spring festival as well as the overall restricted championship at the BSPS Heritage show in October.

The following year he hit the open circuit, quickly qualifying for Horse of the Year Show. He went on to stand second in the Welsh section D pony of the year final, a rare achievement for a debutante.

Last season Aimee and Bon won their section at the Royal International before going on to stand section reserve. They were also ridden champions at the Royal Highland Show, won their section of the Brynseion national ridden final and qualified for the Olympia International Horse Show after winning their semi-final class at the Heritage championship show.

When interviewed at the start of 2018, Aimee told H&H Bon was her “baby” and that she was incredibly excited about his future.

