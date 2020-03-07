Detachable towbars back in spotlight after separation incident *H&H Plus*

A recent incident where a trailer carrying two horses became separated from the towing vehicle on a roundabout has re-ignited debate on detachable towbars. H&H looks at what can be done to keep horses in trailers safer.

DETACHABLE towbars are back in the spotlight following an incident where a trailer separated from its towing vehicle with two horses on board.

Aurora Eastwood was travelling her horse and her son’s pony on 19 February when the detachable towbar on her car gave way at a roundabout on the A36.