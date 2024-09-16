Death of the late Queen Mother’s horse, a just-married national dressage champion, and other things the horse world is talking about

1. Farewell to late Queen Mother’s horse
A former racehorse who was both bred and owned by the late Queen Mother has died aged 31. “Kody” was out of a mare called First Romance, a favourite of the Queen Mother’s. Under the name King’s Rhapsody, he won over hurdles and a bumper when trained by Nicky Henderson, and went on to enjoy a second career with Elaine Buck, spending 20 years as a much-loved “dream horse” who did well in dressage, showing and showjumping. He retired from all riding activity five years ago, as he developed a sarcoid in the girth area and Elaine had to have a shoulder operation. “He was happy right to the end,” she said.
2. Robertson-Carrier on top form at National Dressage Champs
Lewis Robertson-Carrier has had a cracking fortnight – marrying partner Olivia Robertson-Carrier and then being crowned national champion with Diego V at the 2024 LeMieux National Dressage Championships. Gareth Hughes topped the grand prix freestyle on Classic Goldstrike while Lewis and Diego V won the grand prix, but it is the combination of both scores that decides the overall champion. A former national champion and Olympic gold medallist, Laura Tomlinson, was also on great form, telling us her ambitions are as great as ever and dominating on day two.
3. Horses rescued from “field of death” reunited with those who helped them
A group of horses rescued from a “field of death” in Harefield, in the London borough of Hillingdon, have been reunited with the women who fought to save them. The horses were living without shelter or veterinary care, in an area littered with hazards. Residents initially banded together to provide hay and water, hosting fundraising events to support them, before seeking further help from World Horse Welfare.
Field officers from the charity had been monitoring the horses but were unable to trace an owner, as none of the equines were microchipped. The charity was hampered further by the fact the land was owned by a consortium of more than 70 people. Also, where the horses’ basic needs were being met by the women who wanted to help them, this made building a case to take them away difficult – a challenge organisations repeatedly face.
