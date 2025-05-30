‘A frightening scene’: days-old foal found with broken jaw saved by expert vets





A tiny foal who was found unable to nurse as she had somehow smashed her lower jaw on both sides was saved by expert vets – who bolted external plates on to her face.

Breeder Amanda Johnson was confronted by a “frightening scene” in her yard, in California, US, late February; she found her five-day-old filly Quincy with a bloody face and her lower jaw hanging, broken on both sides.

Amanda called her vet, who recommended Amanda take the foal to the University of California, Davis (UC Davis) veterinary hospital.

When Quincy arrived, vets found that other than the obvious injury, she was “alert, responsive, and in good health”.

“X-rays showed complete displaced fractures of both of her mandibles,” a UC Davis spokesperson said. “The injury left the foal unable to nurse, so a nasogastric tube was placed for feeding. Faculty surgeon Sandra Valdez manually reduced the fractures and bandaged the wound for short-term stabilisation until surgery.”

A CT scan helped classify the fractures and allowed the surgeons to plan their approach.

“After discussion with Amanda Johnson, it was determined that the fractures would be stabilised with external fixators,” the spokesperson said. “Faculty surgeon Scott Katzman and surgery residents Bridget Ratliff and David Orozco-Lopez reduced the fractures and placed locking compression plates on the exterior of her face.

“Quincy recovered well from anesthesia and was able to nurse just one day after surgery. She was hospitalised for the following week before being discharged to continue her recovery at home. X-rays at her two re-check appointments showed appropriate healing, and the fixators were removed five weeks after surgery.”

Amanda said she was pleased with the foal’s recovery and “looks forward to her foal’s bright future”.

