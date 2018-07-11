Eventing boss to lead British bid for glory at World Equestrian Games

British Eventing (BE) chief executive David Holmes is to lead the British challenge at the World Equestrian Games (WEG) this September.

The British Equestrian Federation (BEF) has confirmed that Mr Holmes will be Great Britain’s chef de mission in Tryon, US, for the Games, which run from 11 to 23 September.

A BEF spokesman said that with Mr Holmes’s previous experience in this role, at WEG 2010 with the Italian team, he has a “wealth of knowledge of the FEI disciplines”.

BEF chief executive Nick Fellows added: “Following the departure of the BEF’s performance director earlier this year, we have been looking closely at the interim support required for this year’s championships with our member bodies, while we formalise the recruitment process for a new performance director, and I am delighted to confirm that David has agreed to undertake the chef de mission role at these championships.

“His experience and knowledge will be invaluable in enabling him to fulfil the role for the GB team.”

Mr Holmes will take up the role in early September, travelling to Tryon just before the opening ceremony.

“I am thrilled to be supporting the British team as chef de mission for WEG 2018,” he said. “The BEF’s World Class Programme has been working hard on the planning for the Games, and I look forward to working closely with the team to ensure we deliver the best environment for the British squads heading out to Tryon.”

Mr Holmes’s taking on the role is with the “full support” of the BE board.

The Games feature all the FEI disciplines: eventing, showjumping, dressage, para dressage, vaulting, reining, driving and endurance. This year’s championships takes place at Tryon International Equestrian Center, North Carolina.

