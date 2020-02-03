Dangerous dog laws in the spotlight again *H&H Plus*

Horse & Hound spoke to a solicitor specialising in equine matters, the British Horse Society and Defra to find out where riders stand if they find themselves involved in an incident with an out-of-control dog...

A number of recent episodes involving out-of-control dogs have highlighted that individual police forces have discretion on how to deal with incidents under current legislation.

The British Horse Society (BHS) recorded 168 incidents involving dogs in 2019, including three horse fatalities, 45 horses injured and 43 humans. Sixteen incidents were recorded in January 2020.

You may also be interested in…