Farewell to course-builder who was a ‘true gentleman’ and mentor to many





John Hall, the much-loved course-builder and British Show Pony Society (BSPS) honorary vice president died peacefully on 17 June, aged 87.

John was born in Harrow, Greater London, and was the only child of John and Connie Hall. He started riding when he was young and would catch the bus after school to go for lessons. He was bought a showjumping pony, and when his father bought a small farm at Kings Langley, he went on to have a number of ponies that he competed successfully.

John served in the Army for three years. During this time he was approached by the brigadier who was the master of the The Regiments Drag Hunt who offered him a promotion if he would look after the horses for the hunt and teach the officers to ride. He went on to take teams to the Royal Tournament on two occasions.

After the Army, he married Susan and the couple had four children, Sarah, Anthony, James and George.

John hunted with the Fitzwilliam, which led to point-to-pointing, riding winners for Lady Fitzwilliam including a horse named Mustard. When he stopped racing he became secretary for the Fitzwilliam point-to-point for many years, then clerk of the course there and at Cottenham.

When his children started competing in showjumping and working hunters John made a set of jumps with his father-in-law. Local shows borrowed them, which led to John making more and becoming a course-builder.

He built working hunter pony (WHP) courses at major events including the Royal Show and the East of England, and assisted at Horse of the Year Show and the Royal International. He was WHP senior course director for the BSPS championship show for more than 30 years, and was later made the society’s honorary vice president.

John married Joy in 1992 and was supportive in her role as executive officer of the BSPS. He was known as a “true gentleman” and was a mentor to many.

He is survived by Joy, his children and his stepdaughter Karen.

To stay up to date with all the breaking news from major shows throughout 2025, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the major shows and events during 2025 with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now