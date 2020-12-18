Christmas comes early as seller bags £500,000+ profit in 18-month turnaround

Christmas came early for connections of Irish point-to-pointer Classic Getaway who equalled the highest price paid for a pointer at public auction when he was knocked down for £570,000 at today’s (17 December) Goffs Yorton Sale.

The price is a headline in itself, but the result is made even more spectacular by the fact that the sale marks a £500,000+ profit on an 18-month turnaround for Monbeg, who bought the son of Getaway (out of a Classic Cliche mare) for £65,000 from breeder Ballincurrig House Stud at the 2019 Goffs UK Spring Store Sale.

The four-year-old, who made his impressive winning point debut at Borris House on 29 November for trainer Donnchadh Doyle, of Monbeg, was bought by Tom Malone and Gordon Elliott for £570,000 following a lengthy bidding battle. The price equals the record-breaking sum paid for Douvan’s full brother, Jonbon, at the same venue in November, and makes the £24,000 he sold for as a yearling suddenly look a serious bargain.

A total of five horses sold for six-figure sums, with Aidan Fitzgerald’s Queens River the second top lot, selling to Kieran McManus for £330,000 and becoming the highest-priced point-to-point filly to sell in the Goffs sales ring.

Here Comes The Man, consigned by Colin Bowe, sold to Gerry Hogan for £210,000; Margaret Mullins’ My Mate Moxxie was knocked down to Gavin Cromwell for £205,00, while Tango Tara was sold by James Doyle to Tom Malone and Paul Nicholls for £120,000.

Gina and Tom Ellis’ Harpers Brook (Ask x Dano-Mast), who won the first British point-to-point race solely for four-year-olds at Chaddesly Corbett by 12 lengths on 6 December, was the top British pointer to sell, going to Highflyer Bloodstock for £70,000.

Article continues below…

“What a day! It’s fair to say that the results of today’s sale have far exceeded expectations and we would like to thank everyone who has participated in the success of this sale,” said Goffs UK managing director Tim Kent.

“We were delighted with the strength of the catalogue, but to equal the world record price whilst smashing the average and median achieved here last month is beyond anything that we could have imagined.

“Once again, we would like to thank James and Jean Potter, David Futter and his team for hosting us here at Yorton Farm and Stud. There is no doubt that vendors and purchasers have thoroughly enjoyed the atmosphere and facilities offered at this unique location and we are delighted to finish the Goffs UK year on a high. We would also like to thank all of our vendors for their incredible support and we look forward to welcoming everyone back to Doncaster at the end of January, which is where it all began this year with a top price of £370,000.”

