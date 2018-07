Rosenbright – Windsor winner

In May, Katie Moore added her first Windsor ladies’ title by winning a top level ladies’hunter class with Jill Jerram’s stunning lighweight Rosenbright.

The win rounded off a truly memorable day which began in the morning when taking the championship at Devon County Show before making a 31/2 hour motorway dash to Windsor

