Chemical engineer swaps lab for horses – and boosts his career





A chemical engineer who took up riding as a way to relax outside the lab has praised horses for helping him with his research projects, and recommends other professionals take up the sport.

Prabhuraj Balakrishnan used to go jogging with friends at Wythenshawe Park to unwind while studying for his PhD at the University of Manchester in 2012, and when he frequently saw riders in the park he decided to try a new hobby.

“Watching people hacking across the park sparked my interest in horses,” the 31-year-old doctor told H&H.

“I started going on hacks with Wythenshawe Park Riding Stables and it motivated me to learn more, so I started group lessons and later took up private lessons.”

Prabhuraj, who was a finalist in the Institution of Chemical Engineers young researcher of the year award 2020, said he soon realised riding has mental, as well as physical, benefits.

“My research meant I was always working in labs so I was looking for something different to do. I tried other sports but riding felt completely different. It builds your physical strength, but also your mental strength because you’re dealing with a 1,000lb animal,” he said.

“I used to feel rejuvenated after riding and believe relaxing at the weekend with horses led me to do well in my research.”

Prabhuraj has continued to take weekly lessons and particularly enjoys showjumping.

“The staff at the riding school are always so patient. To start with I would make so many mistakes and had numerous falls, and at one point thought maybe riding wasn’t for me, but they were always so nice and encouraging,“ he said.

“I would really recommend riding to other people who want to try it. It’s not like other sports where it’s just one person, you’re a team with your horse and you have to build that chemistry and it’s a good way to make new friends too.”

