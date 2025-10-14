Charlotte Dujardin’s winning international comeback and other things the horse world is talking about





Charlotte Dujardin’s winning international comeback

Charlotte returned to international competition at the weekend to win with new ride Brave Heart II at Wellington. The pair topped the grand prix on 73.74% and the special with 72.83%. Brave Heart was formerly campaigned at this level by his owner Ellie McCarthy and the pair represented Great Britain at the Compiegne Nations Cup leg this year. British Dressage international director Judy Harvey said she is looking forward to seeing this new partnership prosper. “He shows a lot of talent and is an exciting horse for the future. Charlotte’s wealth of experience can only help him,” she said.

Olympic rider provisionally suspended

Top Irish showjumper Darragh Kenny has been provisionally suspended in a human anti-doping case, following testing at the European Showjumping Championships (16–20 July). Darragh and Eddy Blue were part of the Irish team that finished fourth and came seventh individually. In a statement published by Horse Sport Ireland, Darragh said that following the event he was notified of a positive result for a prohibited substance. “The medication in question is part of a prescribed treatment I have been taking under medical supervision for ADHD. As a result, the FEI has imposed a provisional suspension while the matter is being reviewed. I am cooperating fully with the FEI and the International Testing Agency (ITA) to clarify the circumstances surrounding this case,” he said.

Showing producer’s eighth HOYS supreme champion horse title

Jayne Ross won her eighth HOYS supreme title on Sunday (12 October), with KBF Lucia. Although coloured horses have been supreme champions in the past, it’s believed that this is the first time a supreme graduated directly from the CHAPS UK coloured horse and pony championship to the overall supreme champion horse spoils. “You never get used to something like this,” said Jayne.

