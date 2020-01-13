Charities urge owners to cut costs, not care *H&H Plus*

“Cut costs, not care”, is the message from equine welfare charities on a joint initiative aimed at improving welfare and reducing the demand on rescue services.

The National Equine Welfare Council (NEWC), a member body that “unifies the sector” on welfare issues, has released two guides for owners. One gives advice on how to cut costs without compromising horse welfare, while the other is on making the decision to rehome an equine.

