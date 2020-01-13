Charities urge owners to cut costs, not care *H&H Plus*

“Cut costs, not care”, is the message from equine welfare charities on a joint initiative aimed at improving welfare and reducing the demand on rescue services.
The National Equine Welfare Council (NEWC), a member body that “unifies the sector” on welfare issues, has released two guides for owners. One gives advice on how to cut costs without compromising horse welfare, while the other is on making the decision to rehome an equine.
You might also be interested in…
Trying to save money on your horse bills? Take a look at these top tips
We all know horses are expensive — but that doesn't mean savings can't be made. H&H asks a team of financial
10 ways to save money on your livery bill [H&H VIP]
Keeping a horse at livery can be a huge expense, but there are ways to cut costs that don’t affect
Four-star eventer Beanie Sturgis’ 11 top life-hacks for fellow equestrians
Gloucestershire-based eventer and field master Beanie Sturgis, shares her tips for saving time and money around the yard
The well-meaning ‘rescuers’ who do more harm than good *H&H VIP*
‘Buying horses out of perceived welfare situations is not rescuing; it is creating a market for horses to receive poor