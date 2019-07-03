Final farewell to celebrated jumping stallion who won €1.8 million

Ludgar Beerbaum’s former top jumping stallion Chaman has died peacefully at home aged 20.

The son of Baloubet det Rouet, out of an I Love You mare, won around €1.8m (£1.6m) during his glittering competition career.

The pair won major classes across the world, including the 2014 German Masters in Stuttgart, plus seven other international grands prix. These were at Paris CSI5* (2014), Wiesbaden CSI4* (2011) Dortmund CSI3* (2012), Hannover CSI3* (2012), Lyon CSI3* (2013), Munster CSI4* (2012 and 2015) and Lausanne CSI5* (2014).

He also had numerous other major wins and placings, including second in the 2014 World Cup final in Lyon.

Article continues below…

You might also be interested in:

Take advantage of our sale on Horse & Hound magazine subscriptions today The breeding jigsaw puzzle: 5 factors that determine a good stallion From temperament to conformation, Cyden Stallion’s owner Lara Dyson explains what to look for in a stallion 12 tips to help you choose the right stallion for your mare Selecting a stallion for your mare can be one of the most exciting parts of the breeding process, so here

The stallion retired from the sport at the international indoor horse show in Riesenbeck in 2017 and had been standing at stud in his retirement.

Sharethrough (Mobile)

“We’re very saddened to let our breeders and friends of Chaman know that the stallion passed away on Saturday afternoon,” said Ludger.

“I associate many fond memories with Chaman. He was easy and very nice to ride.”

A statement from the German showjumping legend added that after Chaman’s daily routine of “breeding, horse walker and grazing in the paddock”, the 20-year-old KWPN stallion passed away peacefully in his stable in the afternoon.

Chaman’s first set of foals were born in 2014 and are already showing talent in the early stages of their careers.

For all the latest news analysis, competition reports, interviews, features and much more, don’t miss Horse & Hound magazine, on sale every Thursday