‘I didn’t recognise him at first!’ friends conspire to surprise owner with stallion grading





A surprise grading for prolific show stallion Boston meant he achieved Coloured Horse and Pony Society (CHAPS) Elite status at the society championships.

Celebrated stock-getter Boston is owned by coloured production specialist Sue-Helen Shuttleworth — Susie — but was presented as a surprise by her good friends Katie Duxbury and Steph Davis, who had been caring for him at stud.

“I was sat at the side of the ring and saw him trot into the arena. I didn’t recognise him to begin with — they had even stolen his show tack from my tack room without me noticing!” said Susie. “It was the biggest shock. As far as I was concerned, he was at stud with Steph – she even had two of my mares there for him to cover. My brain took a second to connect the dots, but it was him. He looked incredible and everyone had worked so hard behind the scenes.”

The friends conspired with CHAPS chair Caroline Hamilton to pull off the surprise.

“Caroline told me she wanted me to give a talk to young judges on evening performances,” explained Susie, who admits she was not feeling enthusiastic about the idea given the heat after a long day’s showing. But this was a ruse to ensure that Susie was dressed in her evening performance gear at the side of the arena in time to take over Boston’s presentation.

“I knew Susie’s too disorganised,” joked Katie of her reasoning. “In truth, I felt he’s done so much for the traditionals that he deserves some recognition. He only had a short showing career but he adds so much to the sport year on year with his progeny. He really deserved some time back under the lights.”

To achieve elite status, stallions or mares must accumulate points through their own competition results and those of their progeny.

Although Boston’s offspring include Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) winners, the former HOYS champion had accumulated enough points through his own competition CV. Boston was paraded at the championships alongside his decorated sons Monivea Black Magic and Sarison Starman, both HOYS winners too.

To stay up to date with all the breaking news from major shows throughout 2025, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the major shows and events during 2025 with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now