Catch! Hunts take on loo roll and TikTok challenges

Hunts have been getting on board with lockdown challenges for some light relief in these unprecedented times.

The loo roll challenge is one of those that has taken off, with hunts, Pony Club branches and young farmers joining in the game to bring a smile to people’s faces while in quarantine.

Video clips of people catching and throwing the loo roll are edited together, making light of toilet paper panic-buying, and showing a snippet of what each person is up to in isolation.

Hunt staff and masters worked together — while apart — to create a loo roll challenge highlighting what happens in the off-season.

“We thought it might be a great way to get people together for a bit of fun while showing how hunts are still busy looking after their hounds during these uncertain times,” said organiser Harry Beeby, joint-master of the South Durham.

Featured packs included the Tynedale, South Durham, Zetland, Thurlow and Bicester with Whaddon Chase, while many have also done their own versions, including the Cottesmore, Worcestershire, Ludlow and South Tettcott. The Belvoir has done a TikTok dance to Blinding Lights.

Polly Portwin, head of hunting at the Countryside Alliance, added: “While many people are self-isolating at home, the priority for the hunt staff and all those working with livestock is to ensure the very highest standards in animal welfare are maintained while working within the government guidelines regarding social distancing and biosecurity measures.

“These videos show the incredible bond the huntsmen have with their hounds and it’s a credit to them all. Please stay safe all!”

