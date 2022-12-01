Call for horse rugs as freezing temperatures take hold in Ukraine





The Ukraine Equestrian Charity Foundation (UE-CF) is calling for help with feed and rugs as freezing temperatures and blackouts hit the country.

The charity has prepared a five-step action plan to support horse welfare in Ukraine over the winter. It is asking equestrians to renew their “pledge of solidarity with Ukraine and Ukraine’s equestrian community to help survive during the cold and dark winter”.

“The first snow fell in Kyiv, Kharkiv and many other cities and regions. The temperature stays below 0C. Days are getting shorter, sunset is around 4pm. After sunset the cities and towns are draped in darkness,” said UE-CF founder Mykhaylo Parkhomchuk, describing the situation in Kyiv.

“Blackouts are tiring mentally, making everyday normal activities and their planning impossible. The energy crisis directly impacts our operational capacity in Ukraine. Because of constant blackouts we had to postpone the production of the humanitarian compound feed for the Ukrainian equines. There have been delays in logistics and distribution of hay.”

The five-step plan involves distribution of humanitarian aid to regions most affected by the war, with primary focus on hay supplies, and on-demand help with relocation of horses to safer areas, and regions with better supplies. It also includes distribution of rugs and other stabling equipment, providing a free-of-charge all-inclusive shelter for horses relocated from dangerous and deprived regions, and readiness to relocate horses and offer them shelter or stabling in emergency situations.

“In October we distributed more than 200 rugs to four regions in Ukraine,” added Mr Parkhomchuk.

“Another nearly 300 rugs donated to us by the British Equestrians for Ukraine and private donors from Belgium, Germany, France, UK and other countries are already in Lviv being prepared for distribution. And around 1,000 rugs collected by the Equus Caballus Rescue Foundation from Sweden on their way to Ukraine.

“This is a significant help to horses. Nevertheless the demand for hay and feed remains very large and distribution of hay support will remain our primary focus for the forthcoming months.

“We started to outreach the liberated part of the Kherson region to collect information on the number of equines, situation with hay and feed supplies and possibilities to bring humanitarian aid there.”

For more information and to support UE-CF, visit https://helpukrainehorses.eu/en/donate/