Burghley draw revealed: Zara Tindall mid-field

The drawn order has been released for the Land Rover Burghley Horse Trials in two weeks (1-4 September).

Zara Tindall will be hoping to go one better than her 2003 second place at the Lincolnshire event, this time riding High Kingdom (pictured at Burghley in 2011), who has been drawn number 57. This will mean she is likely to perform her dressage test during the Friday morning of the competition.

2009 winner Oliver Townend will be the only rider competing three horses. He is fourth to go riding his own and Michael McGrath’s Dromgurrihy Blue. He has also been drawn number 47 on Samuel Thomas and will then be last to go on his third ride MHS King Joules.

There are currently 87 combinations listed on the order, although 90 numbers have been given out.

This is because Andrew Nicholson has three horses listed but will only start on two (Jet Set IV, who has been double entered and so has two numbers, Nereo and Qwanza), while Abigail K Walters was given number 28 but she has since withdrawn her ride Perfick Miss Amber.

First to go will be Tom Crisp riding Coolys Luxury. This combination have a good track record at Burghley, having jumped clear across country in 2014 and 2015.

Horse & Hound Burghley blogger, Ben Way has been drawn number six, which will mean an early Thursday morning dressage for him.

New Zealand’s Tim Price will be hoping to go one better than last year with Ringwood Sky Boy (number 82) when he was second to Michael Jung. Tim and his horse have hot-footed it back from Rio where the pair were unlucky to fall on the flat halfway round the cross-country. Tim is also entered on Bango (number 15).

Pippa Funnell on Second Supreme (number 44), Caroline Powell on Flying Finish (number 19) and Onwards And Upwards (number 76), Andrew Hoy on Rutherglen (number 22) and The Blue Frontier (number 78) and H&H columnist Mark Todd on NZB Campino (number 51).