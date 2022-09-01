Change to numbering on one fence on Burghley cross-country course





There has been one change to the Land Rover Burghley Horse Trials cross-country course on the track designed by Derek di Grazia, ahead of cross-country day on Saturday (3 September).

The original numbering of the Trout Hatchery combination at fence 10abcdef meant it was not possible for riders to change their minds about their route after jumping the straight route rolltop (fence 10cd) into the second pond. They were committed to then jumping the skinny in the water (fence 10ef).

The long route was originally numbered so the log into the water was element c and the step up was elements d and e, with a further skinny as element f. This meant riders could not divert to the long route if they didn’t have a great jump over the rolltop on the straight route, because they would have ended up jumping element d twice, which would result in elimination.

The numbering has now been updated so that the log in on the alternative route is cd and the step is element e. This means riders have the opportunity to change their minds and go to the long route after jumping the direct route rolltop into the water if they wish.

Francis Whittington mentioned this afternoon that riders had been calling for a change here – and evidently the officials have responded and made this Burghley Horse Trials cross-country course change.

