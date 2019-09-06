Burghley Friday dressage times: big names set for gripping showdown

Key players in the running for the 2019 Land Rover Burghley Horse Trials title will be in action in the second day of dressage (Friday, 6 September).

Oliver Townend and Ballaghmor Class, winners here in 2017, and last year’s champions Tim Price and Ringwood Sky Boy will be the final two competitors to go in what is likely to be a gripping finale to the first phase.

Burghley first-timers Eliza Stoddart and Priorspark Opposition Free hold the overnight lead and have laid down 28.7 as the score to beat.

Oliver is set to start at 4.13pm, with Tim following on at 4.21pm.

Other big names launching their campaign’s for this year’s title are 2019 Badminton victors Piggy French and Vanir Kamira, who will canter up the centre line just before lunch at 11.56pm. Zara Tindall, runner-up in 2003 with Toytown, will enter the main arena on Class Affair at 2.16pm.

Faerie Dianimo, winner of the five-year-old Burghley Young Event Horse final here in 2010, returns for the main event under New Zealand’s Jonelle Price at 2.32pm.

Brazilian rider Marcelo Tosi and former racehorse Glenfly, who shares a sire with the legendary Cheltenham Gold Cup hero Denman (Presenting), will start proceedings at 9.30am. Another retrained racehorse to look out for in this session is US campaigner Unmarked Bills, ridden by Burghley debutant Chris Talley at 10.18am.

The final afternoon session features several leading names in the sport on their second rides.

Pippa Funnell brings forwards MGH Grafton Street at 3.49pm, directly followed by Gemma Tattersall and Santiago Bay.

