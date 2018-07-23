Laura Collett and the rising star Mr Bass are among the early entries for this year’s Land Rover Burghley Horse Trials (30 August-2 September).

Mr Bass — who is owned by Laura, Nick How and Keith Scott — will be making his British four-star debut if he heads to Burghley. Laura withdrew the 10-year-old from Badminton in the spring as she felt he was underprepared and the pair went on to finish second at Luhmühlen in June.

Laura and Mr Bass are among the pairs who are on the British long-list for the World Equestrian Games (WEG) but also entered for Burghley as a back-up in case they are not selected. Similarly, Tom McEwen has entered WEG-listed Toledo De Kerser for Burghley, as well as Strike Smartly.

The Burghley entries close this Friday (27 July) and so more are expected to pour in this week. So far, 24 horses have been entered.

Other strong contenders already listed include Treason, who has been prominent in the Event Rider Masters series over the past couple of years with Sarah Cohen, and Cooley Lands, under Australia’s 2016 Burghley winner Chris Burton. Also for Australia, Bill Levett brings forward two good horses in the experienced Improvise and the rising star Lassban Diamond Lift.

British first-timer Hazel Towers has two horses entered, Simply Smart and Simply Clover, and is blogging for H&H in the build-up and during the event.

Lissa Green will also make her debut at the event where her mother Lucinda won twice. Lissa’s intended ride is Hollyfield II, with whom she completed Badminton this year.

Article continues below…

You might also be interested in:

Other debutants on the list include Charlotte Bacon (Last Touch), Sian Coleman (Kilroe Hero), Sam Ecroyd (Master Douglas), Will Furlong (Collien P2), Julia Norman (Carryon Bobby Boy), Lydia Hannon (My Royal Touch), Sarah Pickard (Polo Striker) and Emily Prangnell (DHI Beaunesse).

For all the latest news analysis, competition reports, interviews, features and much more, don’t miss Horse & Hound magazine, on sale every Thursday.