Bumper H&H edition marks our 135th birthday

This week’s Horse & Hound magazine is a bumper edition – to celebrate our 135th birthday.

To mark the anniversary, the H&H team has put together an extra 60 pages for the 20 June edition, to create what editor-in-chief Sarah Jenkins described as her “favourite H&H magazine to date”.

The first thing readers will notice is the amazing cover, created by illustrator David Stoten to show some of our favourite horses and riders of all time, with his “gentle good humour”.

“I hope the result, a departure from the norm for Horse & Hound, brings some light relief and that readers enjoy identifying their heroes and the stories of the century depicted here — from Big Star bringing home Olympic gold to Carl Hester barely able to watch Charlotte and Valegro from behind a pillar in Rotterdam – only with artistic licence, the pillar has become a tree and Carl is accompanied by his peacock,” said Sarah.

“One hundred and thirty five years and more than 7,000 issues since the magazine’s launch, this is my favourite Horse & Hound magazine to date.”

Inside the magazine, you will find a series of “hero to hero” interviews, featuring Charlotte Dujardin and Carl Hester, Piggy French and Mary King and Scott Brash and Nick Skelton.

“These pieces give incredible insight into the minds and lives of these phenomenal horsemen, while in a reincarnation of our popular The Picture, The Story franchise, we get to re-live some of the greatest moments in equestrian history, from Pippa Funnell taking the Rolex Grand Slam of eventing to Lee Pearson breaking records with Blue Circle Boy,” Sarah said.

“The passionate and hard-working Horse & Hound team have put a huge amount of love and care into creating this bumper anniversary issue, with its 60 additional pages, and I do hope readers will enjoy it very much indeed.”

The bumper issue is on sale today, 27 June, with all the normal news, features and reports also inside.