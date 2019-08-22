Follow the action: switch of team order for Brits on day two of showjumping Europeans

Ben Maher and Explosion W have switched from team anchors to pathfinders for today’s second qualifying competition at the Longines FEI European Showjumping Championships.

The combination are sitting in third overnight individually, while the British team is within reach of the medals in fourth.

Today’s class counts towards both the individual and team championships, with the first rider due into the ring at 10am (9am BST). The class is scheduled to be broadcast live on the BBC red button and FEI TV.

The strong performance from the British side in yesterday’s speed class means the team have a later draw today.

Ben, who is sitting 0.62 penalties behind leader Peder Fredricson (H&M All In) from Sweden, is the 35th rider to jump.

Holly Smith and Hearts Destiny are lying in 30th overnight on a score of 4.62 and will be the next combination to jump for Team GBR and 45th to go. They will be followed by Amanda Derbyshire with Luibanta BH — first to jump for the team yesterday — who currently hold 25th place individually on a score of 4.11. They will be the 55th combination into Rotterdam’s main arena.

Last to go is Scott Brash, riding Hello M’Lady, who are in 43rd position individually after the first round, and will be the 65th of the 68 competitors to jump.

Darragh Kenny (Balou Du Reventon) is the highest-placed Irish rider so far, sitting in 11th after the first day. He will be the final rider to jump for Ireland tomorrow.

First out for the team will be Cian O’Connor (PSG Final), 44th overnight on a score of 6.26 penalties, who will be 33rd to jump. Next up will be Shane Sweetnam (Alejandro) who is currently in 22nd position and is 43rd in the starting order. Senior championship debutants Peter Moloney and Chianti’s Champion are in 31st on a score of 4.75 penalties and will be 53rd to start.

Germany hold the team lead ahead of this second qualifying round, with France in the silver medal position and Sweden in third.

Defending individual champions Peder Fredricson and H&M All In, leaders after day one, will follow Scott Brash in the starting order. Austria’s Max Kühner (Chardonnay 79) are in individual silver position overnight and have been drawn 25th to go.

This year’s European Showjumping Championships are also a qualifier for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. There are three spots available, with Britain, France, Belgium, Spain, Italy, Austria, Portugal and Ireland all still seeking a ticket to next year’s Games.

France (second), Britain (fourth) and Ireland (sixth) are currently the highest-placed three teams that have not yet secured Olympic qualification.

The team medals will be decided tomorrow (Friday) with the individual final scheduled for Sunday.

