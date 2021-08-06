Sisters dominate pony bronze league finals at British Showjumping national championships





Sisters Georgia and Sophia Hogan dominated the pony bronze league at the British Showjumping national championships (3-10 August), winning the 128cm and 138cm finals.

Nine-year-old Georgia was the first to claim a sash in the bronze league 128cm championship, riding the 19-year-old Irish mare Darth Moll.

More than half of the 43-strong field made it through to the jump off, with 13 keeping a clean sheet in the second round, where Georgia edged ahead by 0.63sec.

“It was really fun and I know she is really experienced,” said Georgia, who took over the ride on “Kelsey” from her brother Thomas last year. “She was being a bit naughty the day before — she does that sometimes — but she was good when it mattered. She tried very hard and she’s very confident in herself.”

Sophia, 11, added to the family’s haul when she claimed victory in the last class of Thursday’s (5 August) schedule, the 138cm pony bronze league championship, riding Jesse Mae Harmony.

Sophia and the 10-year-old mare were one of only six from 52 starters to deliver a double clear, heading the jump off by 0.55sec over Sienna Palin and Calusa.

“The course had a few turns but there were quite a few parts where you could make the time up by going fast. I won it by getting her to lengthen her stride,” said Sophia, who hopes to aim at winter qualifiers next year.

Sophia has been riding the nine-year-old strawberry roan, out of the 128cm mare Birchill Harmony who was jumped by Jack Whitaker, since the first lockdown. Like her sister, she also enjoys rallies, cross-country and fun rides as well as show jumping.

“Jesse has a great personality,” she added. “She is very happy pony and really fun to ride. She enjoys all her work.”

The 148cm pony bronze league final went to 15-year-old Zoe Shields and her 138cm mare Fast Fun, who produced the sole double clear of the class.

“I was last to go in the jump off and I knew I needed a clear to win, I was so happy when I went over the last fence,” said Zoe, who was claiming her first national title.

Zoe has been riding the 11-year-old mare for three years but had to stop jumping 138cm classes last year.

“I’m out of them now but she makes the distances round the 148cm tracks without any problems,” Zoe said. “Luckily I am really small, so I can still ride her! Her stable name is Fun and that’s just what she is to ride.”

You may also be interested in…

Stoneleigh stories: pony who herds sheep at home wins national jumping title Stoneleigh stories: rider launches winning streak with victory in class she never planned to enter Return of the champions: partnership scoop second consecutive British Showjumping national championship title Save extra 10% on Horse & Hound subscriptions with SUN10 discount code

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.