End of the road for British Eventing’s JAS series as winter dates revealed

British Eventing’s (BE) all-weather jumping and style (JAS) competitions will not run this winter.

The organisation has published its winter series calendar, featuring arena eventing and jump training, but has also announced there will be no JAS.

“For the 2018/19 winter series BE will be running arena eventing and jump training; with the jumping and style organising team stepping down we thank Andrew Hunter, Paul Davies and Holly Farr, along with all the many volunteers, for their dedication to the JAS series over the past 17 years,” said a BE spokesman.

The JAS series had classes from BE90 to open (1.15m), with a course of showjumps followed by simulated knock-down cross-country fences, including skinnies, corners and coffin-style combinations.

BE’s winter series will start on 3 November, with arena eventing held at Epworth in South Yorkshire.

Arena eventing (pictured, top) will follow the same format as last year, with a course of showjumps followed by cross-country fences on an all-weather surface against an optimum time, finishing with a joker at 10cm higher than the rest of the course.

Jump training features a warm-up and course walk with an accredited BE coach, followed by one round of showjumping, feedback from a second coach, another round of jumps and further feedback.

Arena eventing and jump training both take place at 80cm, 90cm and 1m levels. There are 11 arena eventing fixtures and nine jump training competitions taking place throughout November, December, January and February.

The respective championship finals will be hosted at Dallas Burston in Warwickshire on 24 February and Hartpury College in Gloucestershire on 17 February.

For more details and dates, visit at britisheventing.com/JumpTraining and Arena Eventing on britisheventing.com/ArenaEventing.

