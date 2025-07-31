



Top team headed to France

The British dressage team who will be aiming to retain their European Dressage Championships title in France (26-31 August) has been decided. Joining Paris Olympians Carl Hester (Fame), Lottie Fry (Glamourdale) and Becky Moody (Jagerbomb) is Paris travelling reserve Andrew Gould with Indigro. Team chef d’equipe Darrell Scaife said the “exciting foursome” are carrying great form to the championships and will be looking to successfully defend their title.

Read full story

Wedding bells

Wherever you look at the moment there is news of equestrians tying the knot. While the Oxfordshire wedding of Paris 2024 Olympic gold medallist Harry Charles and US showjumper Eve Jobs may have grabbed international headlines last weekend, they are far from the only equestrian couple to have got hitched recently. From leading jockeys and medallists to other top riders, there has been no shortage of couples happy to say “I do”.

Find out who else has got married

Ever been locked in the tackroom… by your horse?

Hearing the bottom bolt drop when you’ve just pulled the stable door shut behind you isn’t all that uncommon, but what about finding yourself locked in the tackroom… when your horse is the culprit? Four-year-old Hallslake Ragnar The Fearless not only locked his owner and her friend in their tack room from the outside, but the 17.3hh part-bred Clydesdale then wandered happily off to eat grass, leaving the pair stranded.

Find out how this story played out

To stay up to date with all the breaking news from major shows throughout 2025, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the major shows and events during 2025 with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now