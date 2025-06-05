Bramham, LA28 news, and more things the horse world is talking about

Bramham
Competition is under way at Defender Bramham Horse Trials (5 to 8 June). The CCI4*-L field was thinned by one at yesterday’s first horse inspection, for which several riders leant into the festival theme. Andrew Heffernan is the new course-designer at Bramham this year, following Ian Stark’s retirement. H&H’s eventing and magazine editor Pippa Roome is in Yorkshire to bring you all the news and features from this year’s event.
Catch up on the latest from Bramham
LA28 Paralympics
Fresh details of the equestrian competition at the LA28 Paralympics emerged this week, in terms of news on competitor numbers and medals. Santa Anita Park, which is host to the Olympic equestrian events, was also confirmed as the para dressage venue. “Every [British] rider from Paris achieved a medal, and we will again be targeting success across all grades – a high bar but one on which I have every confidence in the team to deliver,” British Equestrian performance director Helen Nicholls told H&H.
Laura Tomlinson
British Olympic medal-winning dressage rider Laura Tomlinson reflects on recent travel chaos, noseband measuring, her European campaign and being in the mix for championship selection, in this week’s exclusive column for H&H. “With a fourth spot seemingly wide open for the European Dressage Championships this summer, the next few competitions will be exciting for several combinations – it’s all to play for, and I feel privileged to be in the potential mix,” says Laura.
