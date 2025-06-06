



Yasmin Ingham and the promising nine-year-old mare Gypsie Du Loir hold third in the CCI4*-S after the Defender Bramham Horse Trials dressage.

Gypsie Du Loir was bred by Pierre Gouye, as was Yasmin’s world champion Banzai Du Loir. The mare scored 27.9 today to sit a mark behind French leader Sebastien Cavaillon (Elipso De La Vigne) and 0.4 of a penalty adrift of second-placed Piggy March (MCS Maverick).

“She’s such a talented young horse that I’m really excited about her for the future. It’s just coming out now at the four-star level as we establish her and get her confidence with the more difficult movements such as the flying changes and half-passes,” said Yasmin, who has won two three-stars with Gypsie Du Loir, who belongs to Janette Chinn and The Sue Davies Fund.

“She’s got beautiful paces and great presence in the arena, and she’s a pleasure to work with, so I feel very lucky to be riding her. Although she’s very relaxed now after her test, she’s actually quite sharp – she’s quite blood.

“I really do believe, in a couple of years’ time, she’s seriously going to be a force to be reckoned with, so it’s very exciting.”

Behind Yasmin Ingham in the Bramham Horse Trials dressage results for the Defender CCI4*-S sits France’s Astier Nicolas, who is fourth on a score of 28 with the 15-year-old Alertamalib’or, who he’s had since a two-year-old. They are one of a number of French combinations here to prepare for the European Championships at Blenheim this autumn.

“He’s very arrogant – it’s all about him,” said Astier of his ride from the 2022 World Championships. “And he’s very expressive, he loves contact with humans and is like a pet.”

Tom Woodward, who rode yesterday with Low Moor Lucky, now sits fifth and keeps top spot in the under-25 national championship.

“A championship horse through and through”

US rider Tiana Coudray lies sixth on 10-year-old Coeur De L Esprit Z.

“He’s a mega horse – so flashy and we have really big hopes for him, but he’s weak in his body and sensitive in his mind,” she said. “Life is difficult for him, but he does show up, and he does try.

“He’s a championship horse through and through. Of course, when they look that way, the phone doesn’t stop ringing [with potential buyers] so of course I have to be realistic, but I also have to dream.”

Britain’s Caroline Harris sits seventh with last year’s Pau Horse Trials winner D.Day.

She explained her thought process coming into this season: “I was very adamant that I didn’t want to go to Badminton Horse Trials. I knew that wasn’t the right thing for him. He’s a super little horse, but I think maybe another year is needed for both of us.

“I’m very green at five-star, and he isn’t the most naturally brave, although when he goes good, he’s amazing. So I’d only want to go to Badminton knowing he felt on fire.

“We’ve always been gunning for Aachen, because I think it would really suit him, but whether we get selected or not, I don’t know. I wanted this year to bring him into some bigger international four-stars, where he’d get exposed to more atmosphere, bigger tracks and just learn more.”

Caroline added that the Pau experience has given D.Day more self-belief.

“He’s come out a bit arrogant. He used to be so timid and now he’s starting to believe he’s quite good. He’s such a cool little horse and you wouldn’t look twice at him in the stable, but he always gives you everything when you go in there,” she said.

The riders in this class showjump tomorrow morning, starting at 8.30am, and then go cross-country as their final phase afterwards.

To stay up to date with all the breaking news from major shows throughout 2025, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the major shows and events during 2025 with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now