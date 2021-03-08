Bramham Horse Trials 2021 cancelled: ‘It would be irresponsible to run’

The Equi-Trek Bramham Horse Trials (10-13 June) has been cancelled for 2021.

A statement from the event today said: “While the Government’s positive road map to exit lockdown, successful vaccine roll-out programme and falling case numbers provided some optimism that the event could run, the proposed conditions are impossible to comply with on the Bramham site, even assuming that the Government’s roadmap timetable does not slip.”

Event director Nick Pritchard commented: “We’ve explored every avenue possible to keep Bramham 2021 in the calendar. However, the health, safety and welfare of all who are involved in the event, or come to watch it, is our number one priority and we just can’t guarantee that within the Government’s rules.

“Due to the nature and scale of the event, it is impossible to enforce social distancing reasonably. The extent of the site makes it unfeasible to completely control public access. Sadly, a park isn’t the same as a stadium and while there’s plenty of space, we can’t guarantee social distancing in busy areas. We’re a 500-acre park with several footpaths crossing the estate and with spectator numbers limited to 4,000, we can’t be confident on keeping to this.”

Nick added: “The team and I are deeply disappointed to admit defeat, despite our best efforts. Having missed last year and this being an Olympic year, when Bramham would have been important to many nations for team selection, we wanted to put on a memorable competition. Sadly we can’t guarantee a Covid-secure show ground and feel it would be irresponsible to run.”

Bramham Horse Trials 2021 cancelled: second year running

This is the second year in a row that Bramham has been cancelled as the event also fell victim to Covid-19 in 2020.

Today’s statement added that the team at Bramham would like to thank our loyal sponsors and volunteers, all owners, riders and grooms, trade stands, contractors and spectators for their continued support, and they look forward to welcoming everyone back to Bramham in 2022.

The loss of Bramham follows the recent cancellation of Badminton Horse Trials and will be a blow to British-based event riders of many nationalities targeting the Olympics and their team personnel, as Bramham would have been one of the important events for selection and preparing horses for the Games.

