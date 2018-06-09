Izzy Taylor pips French rider to Bramham CIC3* win as they finish on same score

Izzy Taylor put in a fast cross-country round to win the BETA CIC3* at the Equi-Trek Bramham Horse Trials today (Saturday, 9 June).

Izzy and Sophie Dodds’ Be Touchable were third going into cross-country, but managed one of only four rounds inside the 6min 39sec optimum time in this class. They finished on the same score as second-placed Gwendolen Fer and Romantic Love, but the French rider’s single second over the time cost her the win.

“He’s only had one run at Aston-le-Walls since Blenheim last year [where he won the Event Rider Masters CIC3*] so I wasn’t sure what to expect mentally from him, but he’s been very professional,” said Izzy, who feared her single showjump down would cost her the win. “I was lucky it didn’t prove expensive.”

Gwendolen and the Pau CCI4* winner Romantic Love went into the cross-country in pole position after a showjumping clear moved them up from seventh in the dressage.

“He’s quite fast normally and I’ve never lost a class on one second before, especially on the same score, but that’s life,” said Gwendolen.

Japan’s Toshiyuki Tanaka and Talma D Allou finished on their dressage score to take third.

Dressage leader Ros Canter had the back rail off the oxer at fence 10 in the showjumping with No Excuse and then had 8.4 time-faults to finish ninth.

The Hollow (fences 11 and 12ab), a coffin-style obstacle with an upright rail each side of a ditch with steep sides, was extremely influential in this class, with a number of falls and refusals.

Nicola Wilson and European individual bronze medallist Bulana showjumped clear to lead this class after two phases, but the mare was withdrawn as she is aimed at the CCI3* at Luhmühlen next week.

More updates from Bramham online tomorrow and full report in next week’s magazine (issue dated 14 June).