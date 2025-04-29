Blue tongues and horse welfare, an equine medical miracle and other things the equestrian world is talking about





The group who sent pictures of horses with “blue tongues” and other potential welfare indicators to the FEI has now presented its evidence in more detail. The group of leading researchers and veterinary experts and a photographer submitted pictures in March, of horses competing at World Cup dressage legs. On 9 April, they gave a 50-minute presentation to the FEI, at the FEI’s invitation. “We shared this material with the FEI because we believe the current body of scientific knowledge is already sufficient to act,” the group said. “Further invasive research would only serve to replicate what is already evident. Our position is clear: we do not need to inflict more pain on horses in experimental settings to prove what we already know. What is required now is recognition and reform.”

A medical miracle

An Exmoor pony whose career was thought to be over 18 months ago owing to a mysterious illness has made a winning return to the ring. Davinia Johnson’s Stowbrook Red Kite won two Royal International Horse Show tickets at British Show Pony Society areas 4a and 5. It is not quite a year and a half since Kite was ill; he spent seven days in intensive care on a drip, but no definitive cause of his illness was found. Vets said his ridden career was probably over, but his condition gradually improved. “The vets still call him a medical mystery,” Davinia said. “To us, he’s just our little legend.”

The perfect teacher

A pony rescued from neglect has been helping train vet students at the University of Cambridge. The theme of World Veterinary Day (26 April) was “animal health takes a team”, and Redwings Zeus is very much part of the team at the Cambridge veterinary medicine department. The Welsh section A gelding has a heart murmur, so he helps vet students learn about detecting his condition, as well as giving them experience in handling horses and equine behaviour. Redwings’ Rachel Angell said: “When we heard what sort of pony the team at Cambridge were looking for, we thought Zeus was just the chap for the job! Although a pony with his health issue would have a home for life in the sanctuary, we knew the department of veterinary medicine would be perfectly placed to manage his condition.”

