Chilli Morning and Big Buck’s head equine heroes parading at Blenheim

Equine sporting stars will parade in Blenheim’s main Marlborough Arena ahead of the final CCI3* showjumping.

Badminton winner Chilli Morning heads the list of 16 Sport Horse Breeding of Great Britain (SHB (GB)) stallions who will parade in front of the stands at 11.15am on the last day of the SsangYong Blenheim Palace Horse Trials (Sunday, 16 September).

He will be joined by his son Party Trick, as well as Welton Double Cracker, Sir Shutterfly, Timolin, Future Gravitas, and Britannia’s Mail, whose dam was the triple CCI4*-winning mare Headley Britannia.

The stallions will be followed by the traditional parade of hounds from the Heythrop, Four Shires Bloodhounds and Royal Agricultural College Beagles.

Cheltenham hero Big Buck’s tops the line-up in the lunchtime Retraining of Racehorses (RoR) parade.

The French-bred gelding, formerly trained by Paul Nicholls, won the Stayers’ Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival four times and bagged £1.3 million in prize money during his glittering career.

He will be joined by The Queen’s Barbers Shop, who achieved considerable success during his time in training and in his post-racing showing career, winning the supreme championship at the Royal Windsor Horse Show in 2017.

Also on parade at 1pm are Annacotty, Dodging Bullets, Times Up, Wild West and Zarkandar.

“It is a privilege for RoR to be invited to parade in the main arena at Blenheim Palace Horse Trials,”said RoR chief executive Di Arbuthnot.

“The occasion provides a fantastic opportunity to showcase the versatility of the thoroughbred and the range of careers open to racehorses when they retire from racing.

“The parade line-up includes several horses who will be familiar to the racing public due to their exploits on the track and others who may have less distinguished racing credentials but who are now excelling in a different equine discipline.

“What they all have in common is that they are enjoying a fulfilling second career after racing, which is the core aim of the charity.

“Whatever their ability as a racehorse, our role is to protect and promote their welfare, so every racehorse can enjoy a new life after racing.”

The SsangYong Blenheim Palace Horse Trials in Oxfordshire runs from 13 to 16 September and features a CCI3* as well as the CIC3* for eight- and nine-year-old horses.

