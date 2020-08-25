Following this morning’s sad news (25 August) that eventing stallion Chilli Morning has died, aged 20, we take a look back at highlights of his competition career.

Chilli Morning was the greatest eventing stallion in the history of the sport. From his 45 international eventing starts, he finished in the top 10 no less then 23 times and is one of only two stallions to win a five-star event.

Owned by Chris Stone and his wife Lisa, Chris had been enjoying hacking Chilli out during the stallion’s retirement, and even took part in some in-house dressage competitions from their base in West Sussex.

“He had his own turnout paddock, which he was in this morning when he just collapsed and died instantly. It was very quick and he didn’t suffer,” Chris told H&H’s eventing editor Pippa Roome.

Chilli started his competitive life with Nick Gauntlett, who produced the horse up to four-star level with great success.

Nick’s notable results with Chilli included:

Winning Longleat CCI3*-S in 2008

Fourth in the CCI3*-S at Barbury in 2008

Winner of the CCI3*-L at Weston Park in 2008

10th at Blenheim CCI4*-L in 2009

Winner of the CCI4*-S at Houghton Hall in 2010

Jumped clear across country at Burghley in 2011

Chilli then went on to spend a short time with Mary King before the ride was passed onto William Fox-Pitt as Mary found him too strong. William and Chilli became one of the great partnerships of the sport and Britain’s best performers at the annual senior championship on every occasion they were on the team — in 2013, 2014 and 2016.

William’s notable results with Chilli included:

Winner Badminton Horse Trials in 2015

Winner of the CCI4*-L at Bramham in 2012 and 2013

Fifth in the CCI5* at Pau in 2012

European individual bronze medallist in 2013

Winner of the CCI4*-S at Bramham in 2014

World individual bronze and team silver medallist in 2014

12th at the Rio Olympics

Highlights of eventing stallion Chilli Morning’s career