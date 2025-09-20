



With the favourites Britain eliminated from the team competition on the Agria Blenheim European Championships cross-country phase, the quest for medals has really opened up. Switzerland in particular are making a bold challenge with two riders round fast and clear, and have moved up to the silver-medal position at the midway point of the team competition.

By the time German’s second team rider, Malin Hansen-Hotopp, left the start box on Carlitos Quidditch K, Germany were well clear in the lead after two rider falls for the British team, which runs in partnership with Agria.

Quidditch took a few liberties early on, with a bad stride into fence two and then cat-leaping the skinny into the Dewpond at fence six. But when it came to the more technical fences in the arena and on the front lawn, this big, rangy horse was on his game.

“I really love this place, and my horse too,” said Malin, who won the CCI4*-L here in 2022. “He carried me around and was so focused on all this technical fences and I could ride him as I wanted to.

“He’s grumpy in the stable, like he’s the king and we all have to work for him, but once you’re on him, his ears are pricked and he wants to do everything right.

“It’s a really tough course. When we first walked it, we thought it doesn’t feel too big, we’ve done five-stars, but there is a lot of really angled, technical stuff. It’s typical for the Captain [Mark Phillips].”

Switzerland the stars of Blenheim European Championships cross-country

Mélody Johner bolstered the Swiss challenge with a quick clear on Erin, with her team-mate and cross-country pathfinder Nadja Minder having logged one of the faster rounds. Mélody was initially awarded 15 penalties for a flag at fence 22, the FEI Mounds, but these were soon removed. They clocked the fastest time of the day so far for just eight time-faults.

“At the start I was just thinking of not falling off, but I could ride everything as I planned,” said Mélody, who was lying 18th after dressage. “I like the more technical courses, and this atmosphere – there are so many spectators in England, it’s crazy!

“The oxer to the corner [fence 22] was not so easy, as he didn’t understand where he needed to go, but he trusted me. He is just wonderful to ride.

“I lost a shoe, so it was a little slippery on the turns, and I couldn’t go as quickly at the end as I wanted but he is fast. The plan was really Aachen, the world championships; the Europeans wasn’t really the plan but I think our future is bright.”

Ireland sit in the bronze position after two riders. Robbie Kearns saved his round with some quick thinking when Chance Encounter stumbled after leaving a knee on the first element at fence 30, the Zip Travel Tray. The horse stayed on his feet and Robbie spun round to the alternative, incurring no penalties, to log a second clear for Ireland.

Belgium have moved up to fourth, though they only have one round in the bag, following Senne Vervaecke’s withdrawal. First up for Belgium was Karin Donckers, competing in her 30th senior championship, and she nursed Ceres De La Brasserie round.

Karin hailed a cab jumping into the lake for the first time, taking the long route out. Belgium need all three of their riders to complete, and Karin brought the mare home for 30.4 time-faults, despite losing a stirrup.

“In the beginning she was a little green, which is normal for her first championships,” said Karin. “But she locked on well and was super in the main arena and corners, and that gave me a lot of confidence.

“Then you have to deal with the fact they get a bit tired and longer [more strung out]. I had a funny situation where I lost my stirrup at the coffin, and it really flipped behind my saddle and took me a while to get it back, but she finished super and I’m ready to go faster next time.”

Other nations still in the hunt for medals

Sebastien Cavaillon and Elipso De La Vigne kept France in the running with 21.2 time-faults and 15 penalties after flag, after their first rider Luc Château (Cocorico De L’Ebat) logged a completion with 20 penalties. France sits in fifth at this stage.

Italy’s young mare Zinny produced a lovely clear for Paolo Torlonia. It wasn’t quick, but this nine-year-old horse is one of the future, and their round keeps Italy in the hunt, with two riders’ scores on the board. They have moved up to seventh from last place, now that Britain and Sweden (Sofia Sjöborg’s withdrawal and Christoffer Forsberg’s retirement on course) are eliminated.

