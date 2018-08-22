Ban for owner of stallion found with broken bone sticking out of his leg

The owner of a pony found with a fractured bone protruding from his wounded leg has been banned from keeping equines for five years.

William Cassie, of Portstown Farm, Inverurie, was found guilty of two counts of causing unnecessary suffering, at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on 14 August.

The 62-year-old was found to have failed to provide veterinary treatment for the Shetland stallion, who had a compound fracture to his leg and had to be put down at the scene owing to the severity of his injuries.

Warning: graphic image.

He was also found guilty of failing to provide farrier and veterinary treatment for a Highland mare, who was overweight and ”acutely” lame, and also had to be put to sleep.

Senior inspector Alison Simpson, of the Scottish SPCA (SSPCA) said: “It was noted by the attending vet that there was evidence of chronic foot problems with severe overgrowth of the hoof wall. Upon further vet testing, the mare displayed several of the signs of extreme chronic laminitis.

“The [Shetland] had suffered a compound fracture to his leg, with the fractured bone protruding from the wound, which had been untreated for a prolonged period of time.

“Sadly, due to the severity of their injuries, a decision was made by the attending vets to put both ponies to sleep.

“To find ponies suffering to the extent that these two were is totally unacceptable and avoidable through routinely inspecting animals.”

Cassie was also fined £3,300.

Ms Simpson said the SSPCA “welcomed the fact that Mr Cassie had been dealt with by the court and the sentence handed down”.

“We hope he will give serious consideration about his suitability to care for other animals in the future,” he added.

H&H has attempted to contact William Cassie.

