Police seek information after £19,000 statue stolen from Badminton





A bronze statue worth thousands of pounds was stolen from Badminton Horse Trials overnight on Saturday (7-8 May).

The bronze hare, created by Somerset artist Jan Sweeney, is valued at £19,000 and was stolen from a trade stand at the Gloucestershire five-star event, presented by Mars Equestrian, which concluded yesterday.

It was taken overnight after cross-country day and police believe it is “likely” that more than one person was involved in the theft.

The heavy statue is on a hamstone base and is 135cm tall.

“Being bronze, the statue weighs a considerable amount and so it’s likely more than one person was involved in removing it from the trade stand it was on display at,” said PC Matt Leigh of Avon and Somerset Police, adding that the force would like to hear from anyone who may have seen it being removed or transported and also asked anyone who was there on the final day to keep their eyes open.

“If you have information which could help us recover the statue and find those responsible for the theft, please contact us.”

To contact police, call 101 and give reference number 5222108421. Or call charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

