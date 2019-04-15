Full draw revealed for Badminton Horse Trials: Pippa Funnell to be pathfinder

Pippa Funnell will be the pathfinder at this year’s Mitsubishi Motors Badminton Horse Trials (1-5 May 2019), riding MGH Grafton Street, Majas Hope or Billy Walk On.

The draw was broadcast on Facebook Live at 2pm today (15 April), with double Badminton winner Mary King and this year’s technical delegate Marcin Konarski pulling out the numbers and Rupert Bell compèring.

Tina Cook will be second out on course, with either Star Witness or Calvino II, while Emma Hyslop-Webb will make her Badminton debut as the third rider to start.

All horses were given a number, which run from one to 107, even though there will be a maximum of 85 starters.

Pippa Funnell, Tina Cook and Oliver Townend still have more than two horses entered, but each rider can only start on two mounts so will have to narrow down their selection. The draw has been done in such a way that they will definitely have one horse at the start and one at the end of the competition, as do all the other two-horse riders.

There are still 13 horses on the Badminton waiting list. These replace pairs who withdraw up until 2pm on the Sunday before the event.

COMPLETE DRAW

1, 2 or 3 Pippa Funnell on MGH Grafton Street, Majas Hope or Billy Walk On

4 or 5 Tina Cook on Star Witness or Calvino II (waiting list)

6 Emma Hyslop-Webb on Waldo III

7, 8 or 9 Oliver Townend on Cooley Master Class, Cillnabradden Evo or Ballaghmor Class

10 Gemma Tattersall on Arctic Soul

11 Izzy Taylor on Call Me Maggie May

12or 13 Tim Price on Bango or Xavier Faer

14 Tom Crisp on Coolys Luxury

15 William Fox-Pitt on Little Fire

16 Chris Burton on Graf Liberty

17 Camille Lejeune on Tahina Des Isles

18 Jim Newsam on Magennis

19 Nicky Roncoroni on Watts Burn

20 Nicola Wilson on Bulana

21 Emily King on Dargun

22 Simon Grieve on Drumbilla Metro

23 Ben Hobday on Harelaw Wizard

24 Merel Blom on Rumour Has It

25 Jonelle Price on Classic Moet

26 Hazel Towers on Simply Clover (waiting list)

27 Dag Albert on Mitras Eminem (waiting list)

28 Louise Romeike on Wieloch’s Utah Sun

29 Harry Meade on Away Cruising

30 Becky Woolven on Charlton Down Riverdance (waiting list)

31 Ciaran Glynn on November Night

32 Piggy French Vanir Kamira

33 Jesse Campbell on Cleveland

34 Louise Milne Home on King Eider (waiting list)

35 Tom Jackson on Carpa Du Buisson Z

36 Richard Jones on Alfies Clover

37 Nicky Hill on MGH Bingo Boy

38 Millie Dumas on Artistiek

39 Malin Josefsson on Golden Midnight

40 Julia Norman on Carryon Bobby Boy

41 Clara Loiseau on Wont Wait

42 Tom McEwen on Toledo De Kerser

43 Michael Ryan on Dunlough Striker (waiting list)

44 Clare Abbott on Euro Prince

45 Hanna Berg on Quite Survivor

46 Kitty King on Vendredi Biats

47 Pietro Sandei on Rubis De Prere?

48 Joseph Murphy on Sportsfield Othello

49 Selena O’Hanlon on Foxwood High

50 Caroline Powell on On The Brash

51 Willa Newton on Chance Remark

52 Katie Preston on Templar Justice

53 Padraig McCarthy on Mr Chunky

54 Matthew Heath on The Lion (waiting list)

55 Virginia Thompson on Star Nouveau

56 Will Furlong on Collien P 2

57 Alicia Hawker on Charles RR

58 Mark Todd on NZB Campino

59 Andrew Nicholson on Swallow Springs

60 Sarah Bullimore on Reve Du Rouet

61 Kirsty Short on Cossan Lad (waiting list)

62 Bill Levett on Lassban Diamond Lift

63 Jenny Caras on Fernhill Fortitude

64 David Britnell on Continuity

65 Alex Bragg on Zagreb

66 Kazuma Tomoto on Tacoma D’Horset

67 Georgie Spence on Halltown Harley

68 Arianna Schivo on Quefira De L’Ormeau

69 Laura Collett on Mr Bass

70 Emily Parker on Cryptonite

71 Caroline Clark on Touch Too Much

72 Sam Griffiths on Billy Liffy

73 Emily Philp on Camembert

74 Louise Harwood on Balladeer Miller Man

75 Imogen Murray on Ivar Gooden

76 Tamra Smith on Wembley

77 Alice Dunsdon on Cool Investment (waiting list)

78 Wills Oakden on Cooley Ramiro

79 Harry Mutch and HD Bronze

80 Ingrid Klimke on SAP Hale Bob OLD

81 Isabel English on Feldale Mouse

82 Sebastien Cavaillon on Sarah D’Argouges

83 James Sommerville on Talent

84 Kai Ruder on Colani Sunrise

85 Toshiyuki Tanaka and Kelecyn Pirate

86 Regis Prud’hon on Kaiser HDB 4175

87 Ellen Cameron on Hanleen Crown Jewels

88 Warren Lamperd on Silvia (waiting list)

89 Nicholas Lucey on Proud Courage

90 Michael Owen on Bradeley Law

91 Savannah Fulton on Captain Jack (waiting list)

92 Nana Dalton on Absolut Opposition (waiting list)

93 Tom Rowland on Possible Mission

94 or 95 Tim Price on Ringwood Sky Boy or Xavier Faer

96, 97 or 98 Oliver Townend on Ulises, Ballaghmor Class or Cillnabradden Evo

99 Gemma Tattersall on Pamero 4

100 Tom Crisp on Liberty And Glory

101 or 102 Tina Cook on Billy The Red or Calvino II (waiting list)

103 William Fox-Pitt on Oratorio

104 Izzy Taylor on Springpower

105 Pippa Funnell on Billy Beware, Majas Hope or Billy Walk On

106 Chris Burton on Cooley Lands

107 Emma Hyslop-Webb on Pennlands Douglas (waiting list)

