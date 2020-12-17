Badminton dressage and showjumping move to new spectacular location

The dressage and showjumping phases will run in front of Badminton House at the 2021 Badminton Horse Trials.

Next year’s CCI5* is planned to run behind closed doors owing to coronavirus restrictions, but organisers promise it will have a “very special feel”.

Event director Jane Tuckwell said she was “delighted” to announce that the main arena was to move.

“I am very grateful to the Duke of Beaufort for giving over his golf driving range to the event for this very special one-off occasion,” she said.

The dressage and showjumping arenas were in front of Badminton House for the horse trials’ first 10 years, but moved to their usual location in 1960.

Eric Winter’s cross-country course will start and finish in the centre of the park, and it will follow a similar route to previous years’ events.

The Duke of Beaufort said: “It is very exciting after last year’s cancellation that the horse trials will be going ahead next May.”

Continues below…

Eventer Pippa Funnell, who has won Badminton three times, in 2002, 2003 and 2005, said the event has a very special place in her heart.

“Moving the main arena to the front of the house will make the event even more extraordinary if that is possible,” she said.

“I am thrilled the event is able to go in these most difficult of times and I cannot wait to get there in May.”

If restrictions allow by next spring, some spectators will be allowed in to watch the event, but all the action will be available to watch online, on social media and on television. More information will be announced on this “in due course”.

